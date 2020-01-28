Richa Chadha Reacts To Having Political Differences With Kangana Ranaut, Her Panga Co-star

Richa Chadha is one of the Bollywood celebrities who protested against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). She recently starred in Panga, which featured Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. For the unversed, Richa and Kangana share a different view on the CAA. While Kangana is in support of it, Richa is against the Act.

When asked if it was difficult for her to work with Kangana, who doesn't share the same political views as her, Richa told Pinkvilla, "It is not necessary that your wavelength and thoughts match with everyone...and everyone is entitled to their opinion, but on set, we are professionals. But I am happy that many citizens who are aware have come forward to lead the protests and spark a revolution of sorts. It's an onward journey from here on."

On a related note, Kangana had earlier slammed the CAA protestors for vandalising public property and had said, "In our population, only three to four per cent people pay taxes. The rest of them are actually dependent on them. So, who gives you the right to burn buses, trains, create ruckus in the country? One bus costs a lot. It's not a small amount. And the condition of this country is such that there are so many, who are dying of malnutrition. It's not correct for the people to instigate violence in the name of democracy."

She had further said, "We are still hung on to the pre-Independence era. During that time, going on strikes against the people, who had captured us, not paying taxes, all of this was really cool. But today, because of democracy, your leaders have come from within you, not from Italy or Japan."

Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga hit the big screen on January 24, 2020, to positive reviews by audiences and critics.