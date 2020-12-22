Shakeela: Richa Chadha Reacts To Her Film Being Compared To Vidya Balan's The Dirty Picture

The powerhouse of talent Richa Chadha is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film, Shakeela, which also casts Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role. In the film, Richa plays the role of popular adult star Shakeela, who garnered fame in the Malayalam film industry in the 90s. The film, which is being helmed by Indrajit Lankesh, will be released in five languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

When the trailer of the film was released on YouTube, many netizens claimed that it reminded them of Vidya Balan's The Dirty Picture, wherein she played the character of Silk Smitha. Needless to mention, Vidya gave her best performance in The Dirty Picture, and the film is considered as a cult.

In her recent tete-a-tete with DNA, when Richa was asked if she's ready for the comparisons, she said, "The thing is comparison will arrive, no doubt because the time zone of both the movies is the same. Silk died early thus Shakeela was able to rise to prominence to become famous, appreciative and loved."

She further added, "That's why I feel like we won't be able to help the comparisons that come. It's fine as they are comparing us to a nice lady, not somebody who was violent or so. I mean, it's a good film and a good actor performed in it."

Meanwhile, recently at an event, actress Shakeela expressed her happiness over her biopic being made when she's alive. She said, "I don't want to talk about myself. But I'm happy my biopic has been made when I'm alive. The film has a message especially for women. I have seen the film and I am happy that message comes through in the film."

Well, Shakeela is releasing in theatres on December 25, 2020.

