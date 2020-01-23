Richa Chadha Reveals Marriage Plans With Ali Fazal: ‘We Don’t Have Time, We Are In A Happy Space’

Richa Chadha has been in a relationship with Ali Fazal for over three years. The two have been very open about it, making public appearances together and sharing adorable PDA-filled posts on social media. Although some fans would love to see a natural progression in their relationship, Richa says that the two are in a very happy place and don't have the time to get married right now.

Speaking to Bombay Times about her marriage plans, Richa said, "We don't have time. If we were to talk about marriage, it will be like... I don't have dates in March, May is too hot, we are shooting a film in June, it rains too much in July... It will become like a line production job. We are waiting and chilling, and we are in a happy space. Our relationship is a great creative partnership. No one that sees us together feels like it's a mismatch."

She feels it's a miracle that they found each other because it is rare to find like-minded people who share certain core values and similar interests like poetry, literature, music and films.

Richa says that Ali is progressive and liberal, which is a rare find in the Hindi film industry. She never expected to end up with him but it happened organically.

On the work front, Richa will next be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga, co-starring Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi and Yagya Bhasin. She plays a friend to Kangana, who plays a mother who is also a former kabaddi champion, wanting to make a comeback to the sport. Panga is set to release on January 24, 2020.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha Wishes Happy Birthday To Ali Fazal With A Video Which Will Melt Your Heart!

ALSO READ: Panga: Richa Chadha And Kangana Ranaut Did Not Discuss Politics On The Sets