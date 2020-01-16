    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Richa Chadha Says She And Kangana Ranaut Did Not Discuss Politics On The Sets Of Panga

      By
      |

      Richa Chadha and Kangana Ranaut are two Bollywood personalities on two completely opposing sides of the political spectrum. So, when Richa and Kangana came together to star in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's directorial Panga, they steered clear of discussing politics. Richa said that she and Kangana made the film peacefully and professionally, and that they never discussed politics on set.

      Richa And Kangana Did Not Discuss Politics On Panga Sets

      Speaking to IANS, Richa stated that actors never discuss politics on a film set, no matter which side of the spectrum they are on or which political ideology they subscribe to. She said that when she goes on a film set, she is not there to change anyone's beliefs and their politics. "Everyone has their own beliefs and I am vocal about things that I strongly believe in," she said.

      Talking about Panga and her equation with Kangana, she said, "When it comes to Panga, we were making a film. We did that peacefully, professionally and in sync with the vision of the director. And there is no doubt about the fact that Kangana is a brilliant actress."

      She added, "I am someone who has worked in films with different actors and when we actors work in a film, we all come together professionally to put our effort to make a film, tell a story. That is the intention and in Panga, too. Kangana and I came as two professionals acting in a film. It is that simple."

      Panga co-stars Jassi Gill, Yagya Bhasin, Neena Gupta, and Pankaj Tripathi alongside Kangana and Richa. The film is about a mother who is a former kabaddi champion and is aspiring to make a comeback to the sport. Panga is produced by Fox Star Studios and is set to hit screens on January 24, 2020.

      ALSO READ: Panga Trailer: Kangana Ranaut Is A Mom Who Wants To Make A Kabaddi Comeback In This Emotional Drama

      ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut's Mom Wonders Why She Attracts Trouble; Kangana Says It's Because Of Her Success

      Read more about: richa chadha kangana ranaut panga
      Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 23:30 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 16, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue