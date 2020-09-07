Richa Chadha’s Cryptic Post, ‘We Will Make Sure You Pay For Your Actions’, Directed At Media?

Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Huma Qureshi, Dia Mirza, Anubhav Sinha and other members of the Hindi film fraternity have expressed their absolute disgust towards the media after visuals of Rhea Chakraborty, an accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, was mobbed by the media on September 6, 2020.

Images and videos of Rhea being mobbed while on her way to the NCB office for questioning has stirred up strong emotions in many against the Indian media.

Some have pointed at how low Indian media has stooped, particularly with its reporting of Rhea in relation to the Sushant case, where the presumption of 'innocent until proven guilty' has flown out the window even as investigations are being conducted.

The way in which certain mainstream media channels have assumed the roles of 'judge, jury and executioner', damaging the right to a fair trial for Rhea, has infuriated many.

In this context, Richa Chadha took to her Twitter handle to share a strongly worded cryptic post. "You may think no one is watching... no one can from the sunken depths of their existence... that no one notices your naked greed, your black heart, the real rotting maggot-infested ogre that you are. But you're wrong. We're watching. Because for now that's all we can do. Watch. But watching we are... And we will make sure you pay for your actions , one way or another... It is this righteous rage that frightens you... you rush to muzzle it's voice. But you're destined to fail... for truth emerges, like the sun... night after night... Wait. Watch. You're welcome," read her note.

Taapsee Pannu also shared a cryptic post which read, "Kissi ko itna bhi mat darao ki dar hi khatam ho jaye. Aur jisko dar nahi hota na usse thoda darna chahiye. (Don't scare someone so that they have nothing to be afraid of. Those without fear should be feared)."

Sushant's death is being probed by three agencies: CBI, NCB and ED. The late actor's family has accused Rhea, her family and a couple others of abetment of suicide.

