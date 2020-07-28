Richa Chadha Shares Her View On Insider-Outsider Debate: I Was Never Favoured By Any Insider Club

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last, debate on nepotism resurfaced on internet. Apart from netizens, celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap have also shared their stand on the whole debate. Now, actress Richa Chadha shares her stand on the whole insider-outsider debate, which is getting murkier with each passing day.

In an interview with India Today, Richa said, "Where I stand on this insider-outsider debate is that, like in the rest of the world, the death of nuance is being played. I am an outsider and I was hired for my first films by outsiders. I was never favoured by any insider club. I also don't seek their validation because our ideas of cinema are so different."

Recently, Richa also shared a blog in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. In the same interview, the actress also took a sly dig at all those celebs who shared her blog, without realising that it targets them too!

"If you are a producer who hasn't cleared somebody's payment, my blog is about you. If you are a magazine editor who is promoting such culture, my blog is about you," said Chadha.

Richa Chadha 'Laughs Out Loud' On Nepotism: Film Industry Only Divided Between Kind & Unkind People

Richa also said that she doesn't want to drag herself into Sushant's controversy because that's not how she has been raised. "When tragic events occur, instead of name-calling, or sitting back with a bag of popcorn and watching... I wasn't raised like that, I'm not going to get dragged into this," said Richa.