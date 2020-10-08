Richa Chadha Shows 'Proof' After Payal Ghosh Claimed She Did Not Receive Legal Notice

Richa Shared Screenshots Of WhatsApp Chats

Richa Chadha shared screenshots of the notice served to Payal Ghosh by her lawyer and wrote, "The article quotes Ms.Ghosh's Legal Rep saying they didn't receive the Suit and Interim Application, hence couldn't appear in court on 5/10/20. PFA screenshots dated 29/9/20, 3/10/20 of WhatsApps sent to Ms.Ghosh by my lawyer,U can see that the Suit and IA were delivered to her."

Payal Ghosh's Lawyer Stated The Actress Was Ready To Apologise

In the court on Wednesday, Payal Ghosh's lawyer stated that she was ready to apologise to Richa Chadha and that she regretted her statement. Richa Chadha's lawyers Veerendra Tulzapurkar and Saveena Bedi Sachar accepted her apology and stated that she would not press for damages.

Payal On Twitter Refused To Apologise

Meanwhile, Payal Ghosh took to her Twitter account and stated that she is not going to 'apologise to anyone'. She claimed that she had only stated what Anurag Kashyap said. The tweet read, "I am not apologizing to anyone. I have not wronged nor have I given a wrong statement about anyone. I just said what @anuragkashyap72 told me. #SorryNotSorry."

Payal Ghosh had filed an FIR with Mumbai police and alleged that Anurag Kashyap sexually assaulted her in 2013. The FIR has been registered against the filmmaker under sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code.