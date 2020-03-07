Richa Chadha Sparks Engagement Rumours With Her Instagram Post; Flaunts Ring

Rumours of Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's impending wedding have been doing the rounds on internet for a while now. Amidst the rumours, Richa recently shared an Instagram story in which she seems to be flaunting a wedding ring. The post has added fuel to fire and now many are speculating that Richa is engaged to Ali.

Richa Chadha shared a boomerang video on Instagram, flaunting a diamond ring on her finger, with rapper Badshah's popular song Wakhra Swag playing in the background. Richa didn't caption her post but many are wondering if she is hinting at her engagement with Ali.

Although both Richa and Ali have constantly quashed rumours of their wedding, they don't seem to be dying down. According to the latest, the two are to tie the knot sometime in April, and are currently hunting quirky venues for the wedding.

Talking about the rumours, Ali had once said in an interview that people are jobless to be spreading rumours, and if they do decide to get married, he himself will let everyone know. On a similar note, Richa had said that the two are perfectly happy right now, and do not have the time to get married.

Richa and Ali have been dating for around four years now. The two have starred together in the 2013 film Fukrey.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal To Have A Court Marriage On April 15?

ALSO READ: Valentine's Day 2020: Richa Chadha's Love Letter For Boyfriend Ali Fazal Will Make Your Heart Mushy