Richa Chadha Takes Legal Action After Payal Ghosh Drags Her Name In Anurag Kashyap Controversy

Richa Chadha Condemned The Act Of Her Name Falsely Being Dragged In A Derogatory Manner

The actress posted the official statement on her Instagram page which read, "Our Client ‘Ms. Richa Chadha', condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a derogatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties. Though our Client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have an equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected."

"No woman should misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations. Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest. Sd/- Adv Saveena Bedi Sachar, Lawhive Associates'," the statement further read.

Richa's Friends And Fans Lauded Her For Taking A Stand

Swara Bhaskar commented, "Go Richa!" Richa's Fukrey co-star Pulkit Samrat wrote, "More power to you Richa!!" "I am with you. Don't know the exact matter but I know you are always on the right side," wrote a netizen. Another fan commented, "Yess! I so wanted this. Please file a defamation. Yes, payal has the right to tell her story, so does anurag. But nobody has the right to drag your name into it." That's a right decision. There is no rights misuse the law for their own personal benefits," commented an Instagram user.

Richa Chadha's Befitting Reply To A Troll

Meanwhile, a Twitter user trolled Richa Chadha by sharing a video of the actress from a 2018 interview in she is seen talking about how actresses should speak up against casting couch in the film industry. Richa lashed out at the netizen and wrote, "Attempt to rape is a serious allegation. She should have gone to the cops. You think feminism is women dragging your name in an obscene, unnecessary way in their personal battles? So I can make cheap allegations about you on TV? Your agenda has blinded you towards truth. Shame."