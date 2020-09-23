Richa Chadha Tells Sona Mohapatra That She Backs Payal's Quest For Justice; 'I Protect My Name'

Sona Says She Stands By Payal's Right To Tell The World Her Experience And Truth

Sona wrote in her tweet, "Asked by many for a pov having been at the forefront of @IndiaMeToo. Finally saw the video of Ms Payal Ghosh. I stand by her right to tell the world her experience & truth. Maligning other women publicly in the bargain basis heresay, in bad taste & wrong."

Sona Mohapatra Takes A Dig At Taapsee Pannu

Sona continued, "Also read the statement made by Ms Tapsee Pannu about Anurag Kashyap being the ‘biggest feminist' she knew & I honestly buckled over gobsmacked. Shows how little she knows. Anyone would see otherwise if you just watched his films & his portrayal of women."

Sona Mohapatra Shares Her Experience Working With Anurag Kashyap

"The #MeToo movement is 1 where someone speaks their truth, in this case Payal is telling her story & for 100's to be asking me about this has been a harrowing.I've worked with Anurag Kashyap. Haven't experienced anything. Can't make up a story to please the mob & sorry (not)," Sona wrote on her Twitter page.

Sona Mohapatra Hints At Actresses Who Came Out In Support Of Anurag Kashyap

Sona wrote, "In the industry system that we have, convenience & coteries rule, not conscientiousness. Women; mostly pretty faces ‘seeking opportunities' from men in the driving seats even after they achieve success. So @IndiaMeToo has had almost no working actor make a call out of consequence." "Forget about joining a movement like #Metoo , that didn't happen but not one Veteran,young Turk,Queen or Princess from Bollywood expressed any solidarity for the few of us who fought lone, punishing battles.Interesting to see the opposite.Actresses for AK..Tells you a lot," Sona continued in her next tweet.

'None Of This #SmashPatriarchy Sloganeering By Most Of Our Industry Rings True,' Says Sona

Sona tweeted, "So, yes, none of this #SmashPatriarchy sloganeering by most of our industry rings true therefore... There are exceptions to this but exceptions don't make the rule. I have met, even worked with some of these exceptions & feel grateful for that. Hope & pray that tribe grows."

Richa Chadha Reacts To One Of Sona's Tweet

"TY Sona, I fully support Ms.Ghosh's quest for justice,it's her right as a woman and as a citizen.Should he be found guilty after an investigation,the courts will take over.But I can't overlook this vulgar, unwarranted personal attack on me by Ms.Ghosh,so I shall protect my name," the Fukrey actress replied to Sona's tweet.