Richa Chadha Tweets About Medicinal Benefits Of Marijuana; ‘Do Research Before Calling It Drug'

As the 'drug angle' in Sushant Singh Rajput's case emerged over the past few days, and reports of his and Rhea Chakraborty's alleged use of Marijuana surfaced, there has been a furore over this on social media.

Probably in response to this, actor Richa Chadha took to her Twitter handle to talk about the apparent medicinal benefits of Marijuana and how Cannabis is considered a 'sacred plant' in Indian culture.

Richa wrote in a tweet, "Cannabis is one of the 5 sacred plants mentioned in the Atharvaveda. Bhaang is considered Bholanath ka prasad, is even legal on Mahashivratri and Holi! There are several references to weed in our texts. In fact the name 'Indica' literally means 'from India'."

She added in another tweet, "The time when the world is waking up to the medicinal benefits of marijuana, we have boomers frothing at the mouth shouting DRUGS! Face with rolling eyes Please do some research, stop insulting this gift of Soma. Ignorant people do not have the right to insult our heritage or faith."

The Narcotics Control Bureau joined the investigation into Sushant's death after the Enforcement Directorate found evidence that drugs were supplied to the late Sushant and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is a suspect in the actor's death case.

