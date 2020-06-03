Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Says Alia Bhatt And Sister Shaheen Are 'Too Too Cute'

Shaheen Bhatt's Post

Alia Bhatt has been dating Riddhima's brother Ranbir Kapoor for quite some time now. The rumours of their wedding have also made the headlines over the past few months. However, fans are in awe of the love and support they show towards each other online, since Rishi Kapoor's passing. Alia Bhatt was seen supporting the Kapoor family during the hard times in the past month.

Alia And Riddhima Often Leave Supportive Comments On Each Other's Posts

Ranbir Kapoor's father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020 and when Riddhima was unable to reach Mumbai in time for his funeral, Alia had taken her on a video call, so that she could be present for the last rites.

Alia Bhatt's Next Film Brahmastra Is Set To Release In December 2020

Coming back to the post, Alia's mom, Soni Razdan also left a comment on the photo with several heart emojis.

On the work front, Alia is waiting for the release of fantasy film Brahmastra with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and others. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, will release in three parts, and follows the tale of Shiva, who discovers the gift of fire in chapter one. Brahmastra is scheduled to release on December 4, 2020.