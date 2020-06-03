Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Says Alia Bhatt And Sister Shaheen Are 'Too Too Cute'
Alia Bhatt is spending the lockdown with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and fans are loving their lockdown updates on Instagram. The actress has been spreading love and hope during the pandemic, and in her sister's recent post, she showed a new form of social distancing.
The post shared by Shaheen Bhatt shows how to practice social distancing the right way, when meeting your loved ones. The picture shows the sisters close to each other but with a glass wall between them. Fans have been loving the picture given how adorable the two sisters look in the picture. Along with fans, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also agreed with the same and she left a comment and wrote "Too Too cute @aliabhatt @shaheen," with heart emoticons.
Shaheen Bhatt's Post
Alia Bhatt has been dating Riddhima's brother Ranbir Kapoor for quite some time now. The rumours of their wedding have also made the headlines over the past few months. However, fans are in awe of the love and support they show towards each other online, since Rishi Kapoor's passing. Alia Bhatt was seen supporting the Kapoor family during the hard times in the past month.
Alia And Riddhima Often Leave Supportive Comments On Each Other's Posts
Ranbir Kapoor's father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020 and when Riddhima was unable to reach Mumbai in time for his funeral, Alia had taken her on a video call, so that she could be present for the last rites.
Alia Bhatt's Next Film Brahmastra Is Set To Release In December 2020
Coming back to the post, Alia's mom, Soni Razdan also left a comment on the photo with several heart emojis.
On the work front, Alia is waiting for the release of fantasy film Brahmastra with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and others. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, will release in three parts, and follows the tale of Shiva, who discovers the gift of fire in chapter one. Brahmastra is scheduled to release on December 4, 2020.
