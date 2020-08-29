RIP Chadwick Boseman: Bollywood Celebrities Pay Tribute To The Black Panther Star

Chadwick Was Diagnosed With Colon Cancer In 2016

Richa Chadha used Boseman's GIF from Black Panther and reacted to his demise on Twitter. "Oh man! Chadwick Boseman. You battled this in silence, while making such a huge global, seminal, blockbuster film. Tragic. Rest in peace. #WakandaForever," tweeted Chadha. She also responded with a heart emoji to another tribute tweet for the late actor. It read, "Chadwick Boseman, the star of Black Panther & many other films passed away. He was just 43. Three years ago Boseman had finally revealed an amazing story about his career. While studying at Howard University Boseman and some others applied to a theatre program at Oxford."

Chadwick's Marvel Co-stars Also Share Heartfelt Tribute On Social Media

Riteish Deshmukh also took to his Twitter account and thanked the departed actor for all the "wonderful memories" that he made with his children watching Chadwick's films. "#ChadwickBosemanForever Thank you for all the wonderful memories that I made & continue to make with my children. You will live on, in our hearts forever #KingTchalla Rest in Peace," wrote Deshmukh.

Chadwick Will Be Seen In Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adnan Sami also took to Twitter and shared his favourite portrayals of Boseman in different films. Alongside the actor's picture, he wrote "Tragic. Extremely Saddened. Gone too soon. RIP. #chadwickbosemanApart from his many movies, I especially loved his brilliant portrayal of James Brown in 'GET ON UP' & a fabulous performance in 'BLACK PANTHER'... Can't believe he's no more...God bless his soul," he added.

Chadwick Boseman passed away at the age of 43 after battling cancer for four years. He is survived by his wife Simone Ledward and his brothers Kevin and Derrick.