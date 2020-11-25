RIP Diego Maradona: Filmmaker Asif Kapadia Mourns The Demise Of The Legend

Diego Maradona, the football legend bid adieu to this world today. As per the reports, the 60-year-old legendary footballer suffered a massive heart attack at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires, today (November 25, 2020). Diego Maradona's sudden demise has left football lovers all over the world in deep shock.

Asif Kapadia, the renowned filmmaker who made the film Maradona which is based on Diego Maradona, took to his official Twitter page and mourned the demise of the legend. The writer-director, who is still unable to believe that the veteran football player is no more, penned a highly emotional note on his Twitter page, along with a picture with the legend. He remembered the precious moments he spent with Maradona, in the post.

"Cant quite believe DM has gone. Hard to process. He always seemed indestructible. I had 10 hours with the man!! I touched his left foot. We did our best to show the world the man, the myth, the fighter he was. The greatest #legend #DiegoMaradona @MaradonaMovie #Diego #maradona", wrote Asif Kapadia in his Twitter post.