RIP Kobe Bryant: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas & Others Pay Tribute To NBA Legend

As shocking as it sounds, legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianne passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday. According to Los Angeles Times, the crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m. near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street in Calabasas. Authorities received a 911 call at 9:47 a.m., and firefighters arrived to find that the crash had ignited a quarter-acre brush fire in steep terrain.

Several Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media handles to pay tribute to the NBA star. Akshay Kumar posted on his Instagram page, "Speechless... The world has lost a legendary athlete. RIP The 'Black Mamba' of Basketball. Kobe Bryant along with his daughter, Gianna who tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash on their way to coach his daughter's team in California yesterday... My heart goes out to their family."

He further added, "What you have done for so many kids including my niece whom you inspired to play basketball every day of her childhood, may you both comfort each other in heaven."

Priyanka Chopra, who attended the Grammy Awards on Monday, wrote, "Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I'm shook and so saddened.

"My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other family and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight's Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal. 💔 #RIP #KobeBryant #RIPMamba," read her post.

The Sky Is Pink actress wrote Bryant's jersey number, 24, on one of her nails, when she stepped out on the red carpet at Grammys 2020. Her hubby Nick Jonas, wore a purple ribbon on the lapel of his Ermendegildo Zegna XXX suit.

The 'Jealous' singer tweeted, "This is heartbreaking. Rest In Peace Kobe. Praying for the entire Bryant family and loved ones during this tragic time."

This is heartbreaking. Rest In Peace Kobe. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 26, 2020

Praying for the entire Bryant family and loved ones during this tragic time. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 26, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan's tweet read, "Noooooo! 💔 shocked about Kobe! He was one of the greatest and such an inspiration. Absolutely gutted. RIP. Strength to his family. #KobeBryant just can't believe it."

Noooooo! 💔 shocked about Kobe! He was one of the greatest and such an inspiration. Absolutely gutted. RIP. Strength to his family. #KobeBryant just can’t believe it. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 27, 2020

"What a tragedy. Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant RIP. Deepest condolences to his family and wish them strength at this time of unimaginable grief," wrote Farhan Akhtar.

What a tragedy. #KobeBryant. #GiannaBryant RIP

Deepest condolences to his family and wish them strength at this time of unimaginable grief. @kobebryant — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 27, 2020

Arjun Kapoor wrote on his Instagram page, "Life is fickle, it all eventually feels kind of pointless.

R.I.P @kobebryant #blackmamba #24."

Ranveer Singh wrote, "🏀 👑 #rip #kobe 💔."

Lara Dutta shared a throwback picture with the late basketball player, in which he could be seen signing Lara's jersey and captioned it as, "Heartbreaking to wake up to news like this. He had no clue who this basketball loving Bollywood actress was, but he was warm, he was funny and he was inclusive."

Nikamma actor Abhimanyu Dassani shared, "R.I.P. - Grateful to have been part of the generation to have witnessed the Rise of the Black Mamba. True Legend Game shaper All round Inspiration. Learnt so much from you. Rest in peace #kobebryant .#blackmamba #lakers #24."

(All social media posts are unedited)

