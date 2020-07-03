RIP Saroj Khan: SRK Remembers His First Genuine Teacher In Film Industry, Kajol Pens Heartfelt Note

Kajol Remembers Saroj Khan As The 'Coolest' Choreographer

The top leading ladies with whom Saroj Khan worked includes Bollywood actress Kajol. The duo teamed up for songs in films like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Fanaa and others.

On Saroj Khan's demise, the actress took to her Instagram page and wrote, "RIP to the most talented coolest choreographer ever! She taught me sooooo much that I always used everywhere in so many other ways. When she danced it was like watching a whole book ! Everything that she wanted to say was there so clearly on her face and in her body language . Even later when she grew older whenever we met I could see that mischief and affection and sheer love for her work. Love u Sarojji and be at peace knowing that u are loved and will always be remembered ❤️."

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals What Saroj Khan Taught Him

King Khan tweeted, "My first genuine teacher in the film industry. She taught me for hours how to do the ‘dip' for film dancing. One of the most caring, loving & inspiring persona i have ever met. Will miss you Sarojji. May Allah bless her soul. Thank u for looking after me."

Sanjay Dutt Says He Is Heartbroken After Hearing About Saroj Khan's Death

An emotional Sanjay Dutt wrote, "This news has left me heartbroken. Saroj ji was not just a legend but also a humble person. We shared a beautiful relationship & worked in many films together. Her contribution to the industry is irreplaceable as there was no one who could dance like her. Om Shanti."

'Each Of Saroj Khan's Songs Is A Masterpiece,' Says Urmila Matondkar

The Rangeela actress wrote on her Twitter page, "Saddened to hear about legendary #SarojKhan Such a vision she was while dancing with unparalleled technical skills. Each of her songs is a masterpiece. Keep them all gyrating Master ji 💃💃💃 #RestInPeace 🙏🏼❤️."

Shilpa Shetty Recalls Working With Saroj Khan On 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' Song

"A LEGEND has left us😔 Can't forget the moment I first met you when you came to choreograph ‘Kitaabe' ( Baazigar) and I burst out crying (I was a huge fan of your work) I couldn't believe you were actually standing in front of me. Then came ‘Churake dil', which was a milestone in my career... and many more. You set the benchmark so high, taught me ‘how' to express... a technician par excellence... No one shot women like you, you were the best! Will miss you. Churake dil mera #Saroj ji chali💔 May you rest in peace, Masterji 🙏 Strength and love to the family to cope with this irreparable loss❤️ #rip #guru #legend #sarojkhan #memories," Shilpa Shetty posted on her Instagram page.

Karisma Kapoor Remembers Her Dance Guru

"Saroj ji cannot forget the endless hours learning dance and expression from you at Satyam hall.. ur teachings took me a long way.. Rip 🙏🏼💔 #master #teacher #danceguru #legend #sarojkhan," wrote Karisma Kapoor in an Instagram post.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Was Advised This By Saroj Khan

Walking down the memory lane, the actress shared, "Master ji always told me... perrr nahin chala saktiii toh kam se kam face toh chalaaaaa. That's what she taught me... to enjoy dancing, smile and smile through the eyes. There can never be another... Dance and expression can never be the same for us actors and for everyone who loved her... Love you master ji. Till we dance again... RIP 💔."

