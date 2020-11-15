RIP Soumitra Chatterjee: Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Rahul Bose, & Others Pay Tribute To The Legend

Soumitra Chatterjee, the legendary Bengali actor bid adieu to this world due to a prolonged illness, on Sunday (November 15, 2020) afternoon. The 85-year-old breathed his last in Belle Vue Clinic, Kolkata, where he was admitted from October 6, 2020, after testing positive for COVID-19. Soumitra Chatterjee, who has been considered one of the finest actors Indian cinema has ever seen, was active in the industry for over 61 years.

Popular celebs of Bollywood and Bengali cinema, including Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Rahul Bose, Swastika Mukherjee, and others paid tribute to the legend on social media. Read on to know what the film industry has to say about Soumitra Chatterjee.

Anil Kapoor

The popular Bollywood actor took to his official pages and shared a picture of Soumitra Chatterjee, calling him a legend and inspiration.

Anupam Kher

The senior actor took to his social media pages and shared a few stills of Soumitra Chatterjee, along with an emotional note.

Deeply saddened to know about the demise of legendary actor and one of my favourite #SoumitraChatterjee. I Learnt so much from his amazingly rich talent and craft. Om Shanti!! 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/afXsceTb3U — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 15, 2020

Rahul Bose

The versatile actor shared his experience of working with Soumitra Chatterjee in the movie 15 Park Avenue, calling it Surreal. He fondly remembered how 'Soumitra Da' used to patiently answer all his questions about the legendary Satyajit Ray.

I grew up watching his films day after day. So working with him in #15ParkAvenue was surreal. He answered all my questions on how it was to work with #SatyajitRay with generosity and warmth. It’s been a privilege, Soumitrada. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/cZsjAxsSEC — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) November 15, 2020

Shabana Azmi

The veteran actress, who played Soumitra Chatterjee's wife in La Nuit Bengali, and his daughter in 15 Park Avenue, remembered 'Soumitra Da' in a social media post.

Farewell Soumitra Da.I had the honour of playing your wife in La Nuit Bengali n your daughter in 15 Park Avenue.I was with you in Paris and saw the adulation you received at George Pompidou Centre but you were so nonchalant about it that it left me deeply https://t.co/4fQS7NdVFW pic.twitter.com/JEezV23z0k — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) November 15, 2020

Swastika Mukherjee

This year will take it all.

Parents, legends, childhood, nostalgia. All of it. Merciless year. — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) November 15, 2020

Manoj Bajpayee

Tragic loss!! Rest in peace Sir!! Your contribution to the Indian Cinema will always be remembered and inspire the generations to come !! 🙏🙏 https://t.co/lcbbrYMxRR — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 15, 2020

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

It’s a huge loss to the world of Art & Cinema - The Great Thespian #SoumitraChatterjee bids his last goodbye leaving behind an extremely rich legacy to be cherished forever.

Rest In Peace 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ezvi8XVN4e — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) November 15, 2020

