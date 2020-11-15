    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      RIP Soumitra Chatterjee: Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Rahul Bose, & Others Pay Tribute To The Legend

      By
      |

      Soumitra Chatterjee, the legendary Bengali actor bid adieu to this world due to a prolonged illness, on Sunday (November 15, 2020) afternoon. The 85-year-old breathed his last in Belle Vue Clinic, Kolkata, where he was admitted from October 6, 2020, after testing positive for COVID-19. Soumitra Chatterjee, who has been considered one of the finest actors Indian cinema has ever seen, was active in the industry for over 61 years.

      Popular celebs of Bollywood and Bengali cinema, including Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Rahul Bose, Swastika Mukherjee, and others paid tribute to the legend on social media. Read on to know what the film industry has to say about Soumitra Chatterjee.

      RIP Soumitra Chatterjee: Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Rahul Bose, & Others Pay Tribute To The Legend

      Anil Kapoor

      The popular Bollywood actor took to his official pages and shared a picture of Soumitra Chatterjee, calling him a legend and inspiration.

      Anupam Kher

      The senior actor took to his social media pages and shared a few stills of Soumitra Chatterjee, along with an emotional note.

      Rahul Bose

      The versatile actor shared his experience of working with Soumitra Chatterjee in the movie 15 Park Avenue, calling it Surreal. He fondly remembered how 'Soumitra Da' used to patiently answer all his questions about the legendary Satyajit Ray.

      Shabana Azmi

      The veteran actress, who played Soumitra Chatterjee's wife in La Nuit Bengali, and his daughter in 15 Park Avenue, remembered 'Soumitra Da' in a social media post.

      Swastika Mukherjee

      Manoj Bajpayee

      Nawazuddin Siddiqui

      Also Read:

      Veteran Bengali Actor Soumitra Chatterjee Passes Away

      Ram Setu Poster: Did Akshay Kumar Hurt Religious Sentiments Of Netizens?

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X