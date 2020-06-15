    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Nupur Asks For Permission To Grieve In Peace As Fans Criticise Kriti Sanon

      By
      |

      Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his Bandra residence, in Mumbai. His untimely demise has shocked everyone, along with his fans and Bollywood celebrities, who took to social media and shared grief. Fans were waiting to hear from Sushant's ex-girlfriends- Ankita Lokhande and Kriti Sanon to share condolence messages on social media but none have posted anything yet.

      RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Nupur Asks For Permission To Grief In Peace As Fans Criticise Kriti Sanon

      Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon on Sunday, took to her Instagram account and shared a throwback picture with Sushant. She wrote, "नग़मे हैं ,शिकवे हैं ,किस्से हैं ,बातें हैं ...?￢ﾀﾝ The post shows Sushant hugging Nupur, laughing and looking at the camera. While Kriti has chosen to mourn in silence, she did like Nupur's post.

      Nupur's Post On Sushant Singh Rajput

      Nupur's Post On Sushant Singh Rajput

      On Monday, however, Nupur took to Instagram once again and shared that fans have been criticising her sister for not posting condolence on social media. Shutting down the trolls, she shared a note on Instagram, which read, "Aap ki permission ho toh sukoon se ro sakte hain?? Please??" The post does not have a caption and the comments section has also been disabled.

      Nupur Calls Out Trolls In Latest IG Post

      Nupur Calls Out Trolls In Latest IG Post

      The post further read, "Everybody suddenly has started talking about mental health on social media since yesterday...and then we have people harassing people who are actually in a state of shock, who are hurt, who are grieving...by sending them disgusting tweets, msgs, comments for not posting on Instagram." Sharing what some of the trolls wrote, she added, "'you are so heartless', 'ek post tak nahi dala' 'tum log ne ek reation nai diya kitne patar dil ho'. These are comments and msgs we are constantly getting.!!"

      Rhea Chakraborty Spotted At Cooper Hospital

      Rhea Chakraborty Spotted At Cooper Hospital

      Kriti and Sushant were seen together in Raabta and their on-screen chemistry was highly appreciated by the fans. On the other hand, the late actor's rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty was snapped outside Cooper hospital on Monday, where Sushant was taken for post mortem. According to some reports, Rhea had just moved out of Sushant's house in Bandra, where they were living together.

      Sushant Singh Rajput's Post-Mortem Reveals Cause Of Death; Last Rites To Be Held In Mumbai Today

      Sushant Singh Rajput's Cousin Reveals He Was Supposed To Get Married In November

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X