RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Nupur Asks For Permission To Grieve In Peace As Fans Criticise Kriti Sanon

Nupur's Post On Sushant Singh Rajput

On Monday, however, Nupur took to Instagram once again and shared that fans have been criticising her sister for not posting condolence on social media. Shutting down the trolls, she shared a note on Instagram, which read, "Aap ki permission ho toh sukoon se ro sakte hain?? Please??" The post does not have a caption and the comments section has also been disabled.

Nupur Calls Out Trolls In Latest IG Post

The post further read, "Everybody suddenly has started talking about mental health on social media since yesterday...and then we have people harassing people who are actually in a state of shock, who are hurt, who are grieving...by sending them disgusting tweets, msgs, comments for not posting on Instagram." Sharing what some of the trolls wrote, she added, "'you are so heartless', 'ek post tak nahi dala' 'tum log ne ek reation nai diya kitne patar dil ho'. These are comments and msgs we are constantly getting.!!"

Rhea Chakraborty Spotted At Cooper Hospital

Kriti and Sushant were seen together in Raabta and their on-screen chemistry was highly appreciated by the fans. On the other hand, the late actor's rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty was snapped outside Cooper hospital on Monday, where Sushant was taken for post mortem. According to some reports, Rhea had just moved out of Sushant's house in Bandra, where they were living together.