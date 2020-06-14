RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: When Actor Promised Late Mother That He Will Keep Smiling No Matter What

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday, June 14, at the age of 34. The later actor was reportedly battling depression and was getting treated for the past six months. Fans have taken to social media platforms to express their shock and heartbreak after hearing the news.

Over the years, the late actor has talked about his mother and how close the two were before she passed away in 2002. Sushant was only 16 years old at the time and was heartbroken after his mother's demise. He once even promised his late mother to keep smiling no matter what. He had also shared a glimpse of the handwritten poem on Twitter in 2018, on mother's day.

The, then two-year-old poem read, "As long as you were, I was. Now just in your memories, I come alive. Like a shadow, Just a flicker. Time doesn't move here, it's beautiful, it's forever...."

Sushant's Hand Written Poem For Late Mother Another picture further continued the poem as, "Do you remember? you promised you will be with me forever, and I promised you I will keep smiling no matter what.. It seems we both were wrong mother..." he concluded the poem. Sushant Shared The Poem On Mother's Day In 2018 Sushant first gained fame with his TV series Pavitra Rishta as Manav Deshmukh. After wide appreciation and three major television awards, the actor made his Bollywood debut with 2013 hit film Kai Po Che! and followed by a stellar performance in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Some of his other films include Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Drive, Chhichhore, Kedarnath, Raabta and more. Dil Bechara Will Be Sushant's Last Film Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie would be Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut Dil Bechara, which is yet to be released. Earlier titled as Kizie Aur Manny, the film is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars, based on a book of the same name written by John Green.

