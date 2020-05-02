Rishi Kapoor's 102 Not Out Director Umesh Shukla Opens Up About Skipping His Funeral!

The news of Rishi Kapoor's death is yet to sink in. After battling leukemia for two years, the evergreen star passed away on April 30 and left fans across the globe shattered. The film industry, too is deeply saddened by Rishi's passing away.

Filmmaker Umesh Shukla, who worked with the veteran star in films like 102 Not Out and All Is Well, says it was devastating for him not being able to pay his last respect to the actor amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

He was quoted as saying by IANS, "It is devastating that we couldn't even go. The sight of seeing the van going away was shocking," Shukla told IANS while talking about being unable to attend Rishi Kapoor's last rites."

He further added, "He was a great friend and a great brother, and we had a great memory shooting two films together. He was a great person."

Contrary to Kapoor's widely believed intimidating image, Shukla revealed that he was "not at all intimidating."

"He was very sorted, passionate, intense and subtle as an actor. He was spontaneous, too. These are rare qualities to find in an actor. Even if he was essaying a passive character, he would stand out," he tols the news agency.

Rishi Kapoor's demise comes a day after Irrfan Khan's death sent shock waves across the world.

"Upar koi badi film bann rahii hogi, jismein do best actor chaiyeh honge industry ke (A big film must be in development in heaven, for which they needed two of the best actors of the industry)," Shukla said.

Earlier, the filmmaker lauded Rishi's acting prowess and was quoted as saying by a daily, "Rishiji was so good. He never carried his characters with him. He would be his character in one second, and Rishi Kapoor in the next second. It was so easy for him to get in and out of character. I would wonder how he does it. Once he is dressed as his character, he would be that person in a split second. He was magic. He truly was magic."

He called Rishi's demise a huge loss for the film fraternity and added, "It is a huge loss. He always said that his second innings was much better than the first one. He would say that in his first innings, he always roamed around trees and sang songs on mountains wearing sweaters. Whereas, he was happy that he was getting good meaty characters in his second innings. He would tell us, 'This is my best time, and I want to make the best of it.' I have never seen anyone enjoy their work as much as he did."

