Rishi Kapoor's Ashes Immersed In Banganga; Ranbir, Neetu, Riddhima And Alia Get Emotional!

On Sunday, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's ashes were immersed in Banganga tank in Mumbai. Various pictures and videos floated on social media, in which Rishi's wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are seen performing final rites of the late actor.

Rishi Kapoor's brother Randhir Kapoor told PTI on Sunday, "We did prayer meet yesterday. Today we immersed his ashes in Banganga as we haven't received permission from the authorities to go to Haridwar."

Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt and filmmaker-friend Ayan Mukerji were also present during Rishi's ashes immersion.

Check out the videos and pictures here.

According to sources, Rishi's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who was unable to attend the funeral as she was travelling from Delhi by road, was present at the prayer meet. "There were not many people, Only five-six family members," an insider told the news agency.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 at the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. The veteran actor was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018. After almost a year of medical treatment, he had returned to India in September last year. He was hospitalized twice in February, this year.

Post Rishi's demise on Thursday, his family issued an official statement which read, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him."

"He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way," concluded the statement.

Ranbir And Neetu Kapoor Organised A Prayer Meet For Rishi Kapoor At Their Residence, See Pic!

Shatrughan Sinha Reveals Why Ranbir Kapoor Cannot Be Compared To His Late Father Rishi Kapoor