Rishi Kapoor's Henna Co-Star Zeba Bakhtiar: I Was His Fan Much Before I Acted With Him

Zeba Bakhtiar Heartbroken Over Rishi Kapoor's Death

The actress told Spotboye, "It's extremely shocking! Just two nights before his death, I was speaking to Daboo (Randhir Kapoor), and he had told me Rishi is getting better."

She revealed that she was regularly in touch with the Bobby star and said, "Before these mobile phones came into our lives, I used to call him on his land-line phone to wish him on his birthday and Diwali. And once the trend of WhatsApp started, we communicated on that to wish each other. Also, he used to message me whenever a film of Ranbir Kapoor released and I used to make it a point to go and watch it."

Zeba On Her Working Experience With Him In Henna

"I consider myself very fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with Rishi Kapoor. It was a tremendous experience working with him. I had always admired him as a hero and an actor. But having an opportunity to work with him was nothing less than a delight and an extremely profound learning experience. He was one of the most through professionals I have worked with. He knew everything about his work which was meticulous. He made no compromise in his performances. And just being around him and watching him work was an education," Zeba told the entertainment portal.

Zeba Reveals How She Bagged Henna

The actress was quoted as saying, "I started working as an actress in Pakistan television and the first show I did was titled Anarkali. The video cassette of that play was showed to Raj Kapoor sahab by Mr. Saeed Jeffrey and later I was recommended to him by Hasina Moin, the Pakistani writer who wrote dialogues for Henna. Unfortunately, Raj ji passed away before I could meet him. But he had seen my work and initially approved of it. However, when I went to India, it was on the invitation of Randhir Kapoor to audition for the film. By the grace of god, I was selected."

The Actress Recalls Her First Day Of Shoot With Rishi Kapoor

"The first day I worked with Rishi Kapoor was for a screen shoot and a photo shoot for Henna. I was totally new and unfamiliar with everything, so I was very, very nervous. But he made it quite comfortable for me and encouraged me a lot, so much so that in just 48 hours, I felt like the Kapoor family, is my family," said the actress.

The First Indian Film Which Zeba Watched Was Rishi Kapoor's Kabhie Kabhie

Zeba recalled, "The first Indian film I ever saw was Kabhi Kabhi. After which I saw Bobby and Karz. It was not easy to see Indian films in those days until they came on video. But they were much sort after and I definitely was a fan of Rishi Kapoor much before I acted with him."