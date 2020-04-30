Rishi Kapoor's Last Tweet Goes Viral; Fans Mourn; Ask 'Why Does God Need These Actors'

The sudden demise of one of the most loved senior actors, Rishi Kapoor, has left the entire nation heartbroken and devastated! Who would have thought that in just two days, Indian film industry will lose two gems? The entire nation is mourning over the loss of Rishi Kapoor and amid all the sadness, the last tweet of Rishi Kapoor is going viral on Twitter.

In his last tweet, the veteran actor appealed to the citizens of India that don't resort to the violence, while battling against the ongoing Novel Coronavirus pandemic. He had tweeted, "An appeal to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don't resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!"

Meanwhile, here's how netizens are reacting to Rishi Kapoor's demise..

Nitish Bania @nitishbania: "First Irrfan Khan and now Rishi Kapoor. Why does God need these actors? May his soul rest in peace."

Siddhi Vijay Raval @SiddhiVijayRav1: "I don't understand what happening now a days yesterday Irrfan Khan sir & today Rishi Kapoor sir passes away,humne humare kimati Ratna Ko kho diya jo khud ki adaaoo se Hume pyar karna sikhaya, Hume akela chod k chale Gaye #RishiKapoor #IrrfanForever."

Manish Aggarwal @ManishA66016946: "Now sky will be proudest with Rishi sir but we always miss in This world RIP🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻. #RishiKapoor."

Mitesh Jain @mj_moksha: "And here comes yet another blow..!! The passing away of yet another legend #RishiKapoor ..!! Alas, the POLE STAR of the Film Industry #RishiKapoor has fallen..!! But all his lustre will always be with us, in our hearts, FOREVER..!! #riprishikapoor #RishiKapoor #RIPLegend."

Rupesh Kumar @Rupeshkumar106: "It's shocking to hear about the sudden demise of #RishiKapoor ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

You will be missed, Mr Kapoor!

(Social media posts are unedited.)