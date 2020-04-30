Rishi Kapoor No More! Bollywood Expresses Shock Over Chintu Ji’s Death

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 at the age of 67. He was admitted to H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital after sudden health issues, his elder brother Randhir Kapoor had said.

Rishi Kapoor aka Chintu had been suffering from cancer since 2018. He had returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer for almost a year.

Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news of his demise today by tweeting, "T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !" (sic)

Speaking about his health, Randhir Kapoor had told PTI, "He is in the hospital. He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital. He is stable now."

However, his demise has indeed left the entire Bollywood industry in shock.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, "It seems like we're in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it's heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family."

Bol Radha Bol co-star Juhi Chawla wrote, "No no no no .... this is not happening ...!! This is sad ............... ... very very very very very sad...!!! See-no-evil monkey.... I'm shocked beyond words .....!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Taapsee Pannu said, "Been trying to write something n I can't put my mind n hands in sync. More like the heart in between is just not able to comprehend this. That laugh, that sense of humour, the honesty and even the bully he was, will be missed. No one like you #RishiKapoor."

Arshad Warsi wrote, "I am speechless and completely heartbroken. Been a fan of Rishi Kapoor all my life. Loved him for his talent, wit, positive energy, this is terrible. First Irfan and now Rishi Kapoor... Dear God please look after these great souls."

Lisa Ray tweeted, "Rishi Kapoor Gosh I'm running out of words to express my grief for the loss of these greats. In my opinion a very under rated actor. I watched Saagar obsessively as a kid. Thank you Rishiji for sharing your lightness of spirit and talent."

Genelia Deshmukh wrote, "I just remember meeting you a couple of months ago.. So so warm and one of the best evenings of my life with conversations straight from the heart .. Our Deepest condolences to Neetuji, RiddhimA, Ranbir and the entire Kapoor family.. Heartbroken #RipRishiji"

Tusshar Kapoor said, "This is devastating! Had literally grown up in front of him, like part of my family! Words can't express my feelings right now, imagine what millions of his fans must be going through! A truely gifted natural genius! RIP chintu uncle...you will be missed!"

Director Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, "Shocked to hear about the tragic demise of the legendary versatile actor #RishiKapoor. Another great loss for the film industry. One of my most favourite actor. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti."

Ajay Devgn wrote, "One blow after another. Rishi ji's passing away is nothing short of a stab to my heart. We associated in Raju Chacha (2000) and stayed in touch through...until now. Condolences to Neetuji, Ranbir, Riddhima & Dabbooji."

John Abraham tweeted, "Rest In Peace Sir ... #RishiKapoor"

Priyanka Chopra said, "My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir."

Raveena Tandon wrote, "Seems like a part of my life , my childhood memories , my now .. all taken away so fast . Not fair chintu uncle. Not fair on all of us . We will miss you terribly."

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Emraan Hashmi-starrer The Body which was released on December 13, 2019.

May your soul rest in peace!