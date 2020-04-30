Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Amitabh Bachchan Says ‘He's Gone, I'm Destroyed'

The entire nation has not even come out of the sudden death of Irrfan Khan yet, and Bollywood has lost another gem today, Rishi Kapoor. The actor breathed his last today. He is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor and kids- Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor. Last night, Rishi Kapoor's brother, Randhir Kapoor had confirmed about his deteriorated health and said, "He is in the hospital. He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital. He is stable now."

Rishi Kapoor's Last Tweet Goes Viral; Fans Mourn; Ask 'Why Does God Need These Actors'

A few minutes ago, actor Amitabh Bachchan confirmed Rishi Kapoor's demise with a heavy heart and tweeted, "T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed!"

Here's the official statement from Rishi Kapoor's family..

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way."

Last year, the actor underwent treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. Not so long ago, when he was admitted to a hospital again in Mumbai, many assumed that the disease has returned. However, he later clarified on his Twitter page that he was down with a viral fever.

He had tweeted, "Dear family, friends, foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health. Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalised."

He further wrote, "I was running a slight fever and on investigation, doctors found a patch which could have led to pneumonia, was detected and is being cured."

It is indeed a sad day for the entire film industry. May his soul rest in peace.