      Rishi Kapoor Puts To Rest All Stories About Ill Health; Says He's Back In Mumbai To Entertain Fans

      Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who was shooting for his upcoming film, Sharmaji Namkeen, was hospitalized on Friday. When the Bobby actor gave Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra's wedding festivities a miss, various speculations started floating in media about his ill health.

      Finally putting an end to media reports, Sr. Kapoor opened up about his health on social media. The actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Dear family,friends,foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health.Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized."

      Rishi further revealed that he has been discharged from the hospital and is now back in Mumbai. His next tweet read, "I was running a slight fever and on investigation,Dr.s found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia,was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai."

      Earlier, Rishi opened up about his health while speaking with PTI and was quoted as saying, "I have had an infection which am getting treated. Nothing dramatic. Pollution got me I guess."

      Speaking about work, the veteran actor is all set to step into Robert De Niro's shoes for the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film, The Intern, which also stars Deepika Padukone.

      Rishi Kapoor Reacts To Reports Of Hospitalisation: 'Nothing Dramatic; Pollution Caught Me'

      IT'S OFFICIAL! Deepika Padukone And Rishi Kapoor To Star In Remake Of The Intern

