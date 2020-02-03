Rishi Kapoor Reacts To Reports Of Hospitalisation: 'Nothing Dramatic; Pollution Caught Me'

Rishi Kapoor's sudden health deteriorated, admitted to hospital in Delhi | Fillmibeat

After a year of treatment for cancer in New York, Rishi Kapoor returned to India in September last year. However recently, a few media reports stated that the veteran actor suffered a relapse and was rushed to a hospital in Delhi for treatment. Rishi was in the National capital to attend a family function.

While this news left his fans worried, the actor spoke to a news agency and revealed that he was hospitalised for an infection. A PTI report quoted him as saying, "I have had an infection which am getting treated. Nothing dramatic. Pollution got me, I guess."

Earlier, a media report quoted a close family member who has said, "Chintuji was to attend a family function in Delhi when he suddenly had to be hospitalized. He was accompanied by his wife Neetu Kapoor. On hearing of his father's health issue, Rishi's son Ranbir also flew to Delhi." Another report stated that Ranbir was accompanied by his girlfriend Alia Bhatt and the couple gave Armaan Jain's mehendi ceremony a miss because of this reason.

As per a Pinkvilla report, the Brahmastra actors were also supposed to perform at the ceremony but had to opt out due to the family emergency.

Speaking about work, Rishi Kapoor recently announced his next project, a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film, The Intern, which also stars Deepika Padukone.

