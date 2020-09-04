Rishi Kapoor's Birth Anniversary: Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Remembers Him With A Heartfelt Post

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Gets Emotional On Her Dad's Birth Anniversary

Riddhima began her post by writing, "Papa, They say when you lose someone, you can't live without -your heart will badly break! But I know you are living in this broken heart & will be there forever!"

'You Made Me The Person I Am Today,' Says Riddhima

She further continued, "I know you are watching over all of us & ensuring that we live by the value system you instilled in us! You gave me the gift of compassion -taught me the value of relationships & made me the person I am today! I miss you each day & will always love you! Celebrating you today & always - Happy Birthday."

Riddhima's Post Received A Lot Of Love From The Netizens

Alia Bhatt's actress-mother Soni Razdan commented, "Happy birthday, Such lovely photographs," along with a bunch of heart emojis. Sikander Kher wrote, "Happy Birthday Chintu uncle..love you Riddhima." Sophie Choudry and Manish Malhotra also dropped a bunch of heart emojis in the comment section.