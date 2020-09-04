    For Quick Alerts
      Rishi Kapoor's Birth Anniversary: Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Remembers Him With A Heartfelt Post

      On Rishi Kapoor's 68th birth anniversary today (September 4, 2020), his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni penned a heartfelt note to express her love and admiration for her late father. Sharing a bunch of pictures with Rishi, Riddhima reminisced how her father used to smile from ear-to-ear when he was around his family.

      Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Gets Emotional On Her Dad's Birth Anniversary

      Riddhima began her post by writing, "Papa, They say when you lose someone, you can't live without -your heart will badly break! But I know you are living in this broken heart & will be there forever!"

      'You Made Me The Person I Am Today,' Says Riddhima

      She further continued, "I know you are watching over all of us & ensuring that we live by the value system you instilled in us! You gave me the gift of compassion -taught me the value of relationships & made me the person I am today! I miss you each day & will always love you! Celebrating you today & always - Happy Birthday."

      Riddhima's Post Received A Lot Of Love From The Netizens

      Alia Bhatt's actress-mother Soni Razdan commented, "Happy birthday, Such lovely photographs," along with a bunch of heart emojis. Sikander Kher wrote, "Happy Birthday Chintu uncle..love you Riddhima." Sophie Choudry and Manish Malhotra also dropped a bunch of heart emojis in the comment section.

      Click her to see Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's post here

      For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode on April 30 this year, after a two-year battle with leukemia. Post his demise, his wife Neetu Kapoor had shared a positive note on Instagram, in which she urged people to value their loved ones.

      Story first published: Friday, September 4, 2020, 9:23 [IST]
