Rishi Kapoor's Birth Anniversary: Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Remembers Him With A Heartfelt Post

On Rishi Kapoor's 68th birth anniversary today (September 4, 2020), his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni penned a heartfelt note to express her love and admiration for her late father. Sharing a bunch of pictures with Rishi, Riddhima reminisced how her father used to smile from ear-to-ear when he was around his family.
Riddhima began her post by writing, "Papa, They say when you lose someone, you can't live without -your heart will badly break! But I know you are living in this broken heart & will be there forever!"
She further continued, "I know you are watching over all of us & ensuring that we live by the value system you instilled in us! You gave me the gift of compassion -taught me the value of relationships & made me the person I am today! I miss you each day & will always love you! Celebrating you today & always - Happy Birthday."
Alia Bhatt's actress-mother Soni Razdan commented, "Happy birthday, Such lovely photographs," along with a bunch of heart emojis. Sikander Kher wrote, "Happy Birthday Chintu uncle..love you Riddhima." Sophie Choudry and Manish Malhotra also dropped a bunch of heart emojis in the comment section.
For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode on April 30 this year, after a two-year battle with leukemia. Post his demise, his wife Neetu Kapoor had shared a positive note on Instagram, in which she urged people to value their loved ones.
