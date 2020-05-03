Rishi Kapoor's Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Finally Arrives In Mumbai To Be With Her Family

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has finally arrived in Mumbai from Delhi. As per the latest reports, Riddhima Kapoor reached Mumbai with her daughter Samara Sahni, to be with her mother Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor had passed away on April 30, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

Unfortunately, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was unable to attend the funeral of her father due to the lockdown restrictions. But later, she was granted permission to travel by road, to be with her family during this tough time. However, Riddhima witnessed the last rites of her father by Facetiming Alia Bhatt, who attended the funeral.

After the demise of Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima had shared a selfie with her father on her official Instagram page and expressed her deep grief. 'Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever.', wrote the doting daughter.

Riddhima Kapoor's husband Bharath Sahni, who had shared a close bond with Rishi Kapoor, penned down an emotional note on his Instagram page and mourned his beloved father-in-law's demise. 'Will never forget the love you gave me. You taught me so much in the little time I had with you. Simply broken today. Lost for words. Love you and will miss you a lot. R.I.P. Papa 🙏❤️🌺', wrote Bharath.

For the uninitiated, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. The actor underwent treatment in New York for over a year and later returned to Mumbai. He was later admitted to Sir. HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on April 29, 2020, where he breathed his last.

