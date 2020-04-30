Rishi Kapoor’s Emotional Video From The Hospital Goes Viral!

The entire nation is grieving over the sudden demise of one of the most versatile actors of the Indian film industry, Rishi Kapoor. The 67-year-old actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance hospital on Wednesday morning. He breathed his last at 8:45 am and left for his heavenly abode. He is survived by his wife, Neetu Kapoor and kids- Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor. Amid all the chaos, an emotional video of Mr Kapoor from the hospital is going viral on social media and it will surely leave you teary-eyed!

A few netizens are claiming that the video is from last night, whereas some are saying that it's an old one. However, we haven't got any confirmation as to when the video, which has taken the internet by storm, was shot.

In the video, a medical staff can be seen crooning a song from Rishi Kapoor's film, Deewana, 'Tere dard se dil aabaad raha', leaving the actor all emotional. After he finished singing, Rishi Kapoor gave blessing to the guy in the video and said, "Bahut tareeki karo, safalta prapt karo, mehant karo, sohrat, naam aata hai mehant ke baad."

The video has left the netizens all emotional.

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor's family along with Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and a few others have left for the final rites of Rishi Kapoor in Mumbai.

