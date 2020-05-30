Rishi Kapoor's One Month Death Anniversary: Neetu Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Poem; Riddhima Pays Tribute
After battling leukemia for two years, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020. On his one month death anniversary today, his family members including his wife Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and others remembered the late actor with heartfelt posts on their respective social media handles.
While Neetu Kapoor penned an emotional poem in memory of her late hubby, Riddhima posted a Hebrew proverb as the caption to a family picture.
Neetu Kapoor's Heartfelt Post Will Leave You Teary-Eyed
The Amar Akbar Anthony actress wrote, "Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye Cheerio, here I go on my way, With a cheer, not a tear, in your eye, Give me a smile, I can keep for a while In my heart while I'm away ❤️."
B-Town Celebs React To Neetu's Emotional Poem
Neetu's daughter Riddhima, Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan, Richa Chaddha, Mouni Roy and Dia Mirza dropped a bunch of heart emojis on Neetu's post. Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan commented, "♥️♥️♥️♥️ Such a beautiful poem and an even more beautiful love story ♥️♥️♥️🙏." "True love beyond life ! And mortal things like that❤️❤️❤️❤️," read Ekta Kapoor's comment.
Riddhima Kapoor Pays Tribute To Her Late Father
Sharing a picture of herself with her husband Bharat Sahni, daughter Samara, Rishi, and his wife Neetu, Riddhima wrote, "Say not in grief: ‘He is no more,' but live in thankfulness that he was."
Rishi Kapoor's Son-In-Law Remembers Him With This Picture
Rishi Kapoor's son-in-law Bharat Sahni shared a photo on his Instagram story, in which one can see a lamp lit in front of the late actor's picture as a mark of respect.
Post Rishi Kapoor's demise, his brother Randhir Kapoor had opened up about how the family is coping up with the Bobby star's death. "God has been kind and the family is holding up well. We are taking one day at a time, but we all miss him every day. We shared a common bond over friends, family, food and films," a leading tabloid quoted him as saying.
