Rishi Kapoor's One Month Death Anniversary: Neetu Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Poem; Riddhima Pays Tribute

Neetu Kapoor's Heartfelt Post Will Leave You Teary-Eyed

The Amar Akbar Anthony actress wrote, "Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye Cheerio, here I go on my way, With a cheer, not a tear, in your eye, Give me a smile, I can keep for a while In my heart while I'm away ❤️."

B-Town Celebs React To Neetu's Emotional Poem

Neetu's daughter Riddhima, Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan, Richa Chaddha, Mouni Roy and Dia Mirza dropped a bunch of heart emojis on Neetu's post. Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan commented, "♥️♥️♥️♥️ Such a beautiful poem and an even more beautiful love story ♥️♥️♥️🙏." "True love beyond life ! And mortal things like that❤️❤️❤️❤️," read Ekta Kapoor's comment.

Riddhima Kapoor Pays Tribute To Her Late Father

Sharing a picture of herself with her husband Bharat Sahni, daughter Samara, Rishi, and his wife Neetu, Riddhima wrote, "Say not in grief: ‘He is no more,' but live in thankfulness that he was."

Rishi Kapoor's Son-In-Law Remembers Him With This Picture

Rishi Kapoor's son-in-law Bharat Sahni shared a photo on his Instagram story, in which one can see a lamp lit in front of the late actor's picture as a mark of respect.