Rishi Kapoor's Priceless Moments With Family: Daughter Riddhima Shares Unseen Pictures
Ever since Rishi Kapoor passed away, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been posting a lot of nostalgic moments with her late father on her Instagram stories. The veteran actor breathed his last on April 30, 2020 after battling leukemia for two years.
Recently, Riddhima pulled out a bunch of throwback pictures from her archives, and we must say they are pure gold! Have a look.
A Picture From Riddhima's Wedding
Riddhima posted her wedding picture on her Instagram story, in which she is dressed as a bride and seen sitting alongside her groom Bharat Sahni. Her father Rishi Kapoor is seen sitting next to her, probably for the kanyadaan ritual. Shweta Bachchan is also a part of the picture.
An Epic Moment
The second picture has Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor posing with legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar at an event.
Cuteness Overload
While one picture has Riddhima's daughter Samara posing in front of Rishi's life-size standee, the other one has the little girl twinning with her late grandfather in sunglasses.
Happier Times
From the entire Kapoor Khandaan coming together for the annual Christmas celebrations to the priceless memories of Rishi Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir and Samara, Riddhima's throwback pictures are giving us major nostalgia bytes.
While Riddhima Kapoor couldn't reach in time for her father's funeral because of the lockdown, she was present for his recently-held prayer meet at his Bandra residence.
