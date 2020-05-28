Rishi Kapoor's Priceless Moments With Family: Daughter Riddhima Shares Unseen Pictures

A Picture From Riddhima's Wedding

Riddhima posted her wedding picture on her Instagram story, in which she is dressed as a bride and seen sitting alongside her groom Bharat Sahni. Her father Rishi Kapoor is seen sitting next to her, probably for the kanyadaan ritual. Shweta Bachchan is also a part of the picture.

An Epic Moment

The second picture has Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor posing with legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar at an event.

Cuteness Overload

While one picture has Riddhima's daughter Samara posing in front of Rishi's life-size standee, the other one has the little girl twinning with her late grandfather in sunglasses.

Happier Times

From the entire Kapoor Khandaan coming together for the annual Christmas celebrations to the priceless memories of Rishi Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir and Samara, Riddhima's throwback pictures are giving us major nostalgia bytes.