Rishi Kapoor's Unseen Family Photos: Ranbir And Riddhima's Cute Moments With Parents Scream Love!

A Perfect Throwback Moment

Taking to her Instagram stories, Riddhima posted this picture from a family function. It features a young Ranbir Kapoor sitting on his father Rishi Kapoor's lap. Meanwhile, Neetu has her hand under Riddhima's chin. We must say, the actress looks like a dream in the green saree.

Cuteness Overload

In this monochrome picture, Riddhima is seen sitting between her parents, Rishi and Neetu. Rishi, who is all smiles, has his arms around Riddhima, and it's such a cute moment. However, Ranbir is missing from this picture.

Nostalgia Bytes

The third picture is from another family function. Neetu, who is seen standing besides Rishi, is carrying Riddhima in her arms.

Meanwhile, This Is How The Kapoor Family Is Coping With Rishi's Death

"God has been kind and the family is holding up well. We are taking one day at a time, but we all miss him every day. We shared a common bond over friends, family, food and films," Rishi Kapoor's actor-brother Randhir Kapoor recently told a tabloid.