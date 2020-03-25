    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rishi Kapoor Schools Troll Who Asked If He Stocked Up Enough Alcohol For Lockdown

      By
      |

      Rishi Kapoor is known to be brutal with his tweets on social media, and he recently schooled some trolls for not taking the Nationwide Lockdown seriously. The veteran actor in a sternly worded tweet said that anyone spamming his feed will be disbarred from his account.

      rishi kapoor

      Rishi Kapoor on Tuesday night lashed out at trolls, when a user asked if he has stocked up on liquor amid before the nationwide lockdown begins. Responding to the tweet, he wrote, "Anyone cracking jokes about my country or on my lifestyle, will be deleted. Be aware and warned. This is a serious matter. Help us to tide over the situation,"

      Take a look:

      Rishi Kapoor also took some time out to school other trolls on twitter and called one of them an 'idiot'.

      Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a 21-day lockdown in India, Rishi Kapoor, took to his twitter account and applauded the move. He wrote, this is something we have to do, and there is no other option. "One for all, all for one. Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic."

      One of the fans shared a tweet claiming years ago Rishi Kapoor had explained what the lockdown and social distancing means. The user shared a song from debut film Bobby. The clip from the film's song shared the lyrics, "bahar se koi andar na aa sake andar se koi bahar na ja sake"

      Rishi Kapoor in 2019, returned home in September after spending a year in New York while undergoing cancer treatment. Last seen in crime thriller The Body, he will be seen next in the Hindi remake of Hollywood film, The Intern that starred Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in leading roles. The Hindi remake with star Deepika Padukone alongside Rishi Kapoor.

      Alia Bhatt Encourages Rishi Kapoor Taking Virtual Yoga Lessons During Quarantine

      Rishi Kapoor Questions Hotel Owners About Kanika Kapoor Escaping Safety Screening

      Story first published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 16:06 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 25, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X