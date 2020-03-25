Rishi Kapoor Shares An Optimistic Message Amid COVID-19 Total Lockdown In India!

On Tuesday night, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the transmission of the Novel Coronavirus. Modi's lockdown plan was appreciated by many Bollywood celebrities who in turn, took to social media to urge people to follow the lockdown and stay indoors.

Amid the current scenario, Rishi Kapoor took to his Twitter page to talk about the day when the threat would be over and the world be a happy place again.

The veteran actor shared a message of hope and captioned it as, "Good morning all. I totally believe in this. This shall happen by Gods grace!" (sic)

His post read, "When this ends, AND IT WILL, every game will sell out, every restaurant will have a 2-hour wait, every kid will be glad to be in school, everyone will love their job, the stock market will skyrocket, and every other house will get TP'd, and we will all embrace and shake hands. That's gonna be a pretty good day. Hang in there, World." (sic)

Earlier, after PM Modi's announcement, Sr. Kapoor had taken to Twitter to school trolls and had issued a strict warming, "ANYONE CRACKING JOKES ABOUT MY COUNTRY OR ON MY LIFESTYLE, WILL BE DELETED. BE AWARE AND WARNED. THIS IS A SERIOUS MATTER. HELP US TO TIDE OVER THE SITUATION." (sic)

Reacting to PM Modi's speech declaring a nationwide lockdown, the Chandni actor had tweeted, "One for all, all for one. Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic. Sala isko bhi dekh lenge. PM ji don't worry we are with you! Jai Hind." (sic)

Speaking about films, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Emraan Hashmi's thriller, The Body. The film was a box-office failure.

