    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rishi Kapoor To Reunite With Neetu Kapoor On Screen For The Remake Of A Bengali Film

      By
      |

      Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were last seen on screen in Ranbir Kapoor’s Besharam in 2013. And now, the couple will come be coming together on screen after seven years for a remake of a Bengali film.

      A source to the development stated, "Rishi ji has been approached for the Hindi remake of a Bengali film. It's a relationship drama called Posto and the filmmaker Shiboprosad Mukherjee wants only Rishi to step into Bengali superstar Soumitra Chatterjee's role in the film. Rishi has also loved the concept and given a go ahead to it. They are now locking the other actors."

      Rishi - Neetu Kapoor

      The source went on to add, “Neetu Kapoor has also been offered the film. She will be playing the lead opposite Rishi ji, playing his wife in the movie. She's the emotional anchor to the story, which is about a legal case that a grandfather files against his own son to get custody of their grandchild." (sic)

      For the uninitiated, the last two years have been rough for Rishi Kapoor as the veteran actor was diagnosed with cancer. But he emerged victorious in battling the disease and is doing well now. The actor was recently seen on-screen alongside Emraan Hashmi in The Body. On the work front, Rishi Kapoor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie with Juhi Chawla.

      ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra Delayed Again? To Clash With Prithviraj And Dhaakad

      ALSO READ: Kapoors’ Christmas Brunch Pictures: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Arrive!

      Story first published: Sunday, January 12, 2020, 11:39 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 12, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue