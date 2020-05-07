Rishi Kapoor's Uncle Prem Chopra Called Up Neetu Post His Death: She & Ranbir Have Taken It Bravely
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode on April 30, 2020. The evergreen star was battling leukemia since the last two years. Rishi's untimely death has left a huge void in the film industry, which is irreplaceable.
Among his near and dear ones who expressed their grief over his demise, Rishi's actor-uncle Prem Chopra also, bared his heart about the loss in his family.
Prem Chopra Is Sad Because He Couldn't Attend His Nephew's Funeral
The actor told Spotboye that he was sad as he couldn't go for Rishi Kapoor's funeral due to the lockdown in the country.
Rishi Kapoor's Family Is Putting On A Brave Front
However, Prem Chopra called up Neetu Kapoor post Rishi's demise and was quoted as saying, "I called Neetu. She and Ranbir have taken it bravely."
Prem Chopra Recalls His Last Meeting With The Late Actor
The veteran actor said, "Think of it, he was sick since 2 years. But yes, I met him soon after he had come back from his treatment in the US. It was my birthday, September 23 (2019), and he had come to my house. After that, I had gone to his place. He was looking very nice and told me there that he was clear as far as the cancer was concerned. But he added that his immunity had gone down and he needed to take rest. After that, he contracted pneumonia and was hospitalized."
Prem Chopra Remembers The Bobby Star As Someone Who Never Minced Words
Calling Rishi Kapoor's death a 'tremendous loss', he further added, It's a tremendous loss. He was very close to me. He was a very intelligent actor, who also worked very hard. He had a mind of his own, never minced words. He would express his views, openly. It did make some people misunderstand him but they used to come back later and say they've understood his perspective."
Rishi Kapoor Choked When He Told A Friend About His Cancer Diagnosis: 'Thakur Acchi Khabar Nahi Hai'
Jackie Shroff Regrets Not Sharing Screen Space With Rishi Kapoor: This Wish Will Never Come True Now