Rishi Kapoor's Uncle Prem Chopra Called Up Neetu Post His Death: She & Ranbir Have Taken It Bravely

Prem Chopra Is Sad Because He Couldn't Attend His Nephew's Funeral

The actor told Spotboye that he was sad as he couldn't go for Rishi Kapoor's funeral due to the lockdown in the country.

Rishi Kapoor's Family Is Putting On A Brave Front

However, Prem Chopra called up Neetu Kapoor post Rishi's demise and was quoted as saying, "I called Neetu. She and Ranbir have taken it bravely."

Prem Chopra Recalls His Last Meeting With The Late Actor

The veteran actor said, "Think of it, he was sick since 2 years. But yes, I met him soon after he had come back from his treatment in the US. It was my birthday, September 23 (2019), and he had come to my house. After that, I had gone to his place. He was looking very nice and told me there that he was clear as far as the cancer was concerned. But he added that his immunity had gone down and he needed to take rest. After that, he contracted pneumonia and was hospitalized."

Prem Chopra Remembers The Bobby Star As Someone Who Never Minced Words

Calling Rishi Kapoor's death a 'tremendous loss', he further added, It's a tremendous loss. He was very close to me. He was a very intelligent actor, who also worked very hard. He had a mind of his own, never minced words. He would express his views, openly. It did make some people misunderstand him but they used to come back later and say they've understood his perspective."