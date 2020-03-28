    For Quick Alerts
      Rishi Kapoor Urges Government To Open Licensed Liquor Shops Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

      After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of nationwide lockdown amidst the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus, actor Rishi Kapoor has been quite active on Twitter. He has constantly been expressing concern and sharing his views over the reaction of the common people towards the lockdown.

      Considering the Coronavirus lockdown in India, Rishi Kapoor has recently suggested the government to open all licensed liquor stores in the evening for some time. Taking to Twitter, Rishi Kapoor wrote, "Think. Government should for sometime in the evening open all licensed liquor stores. Don't get me wrong. Man will be at home only what with all this depression, uncertainty around. Cops,doctors,civilians etc... need some release. Black mein to sell ho hi raha hai."

      "State governments desperately need the money from the excise. Frustration should not add up with depression. As it is pee to rahe hain legalize kar do no hypocrisy. My thoughts," Rishi Kapoor added.

      Earlier, the 102 Not Out actor had tweeted, "Dear fellow Indians. We must and have to declare EMERGENCY. Look at what's happening all over the country! If the TV is to believed,people are beating policemen and medical staff! There is no other way to contain the situation. It is only good for all of us. Panic is setting in."

      On March 24, Narendra Modi had announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to curb Coronavirus' spread in India. But after Rishi Kapoor's tweet, let's see what the government will do on his suggestion.

