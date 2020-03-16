Coronavirus Panic: Riteish Deshmukh & Bipasha Basu Slam 11 Suspects Who Fled From A Mumbai Hospital

Coronavirus panic is real. And there's no space for single amount of irresponsibility among the citizens of India. Recently, a news claimed that 11 coronavirus suspects, who have a travel history to Dubai, have fled from a hospital in Maharashtra. The news has not only left the public angry but also worried about themselves!

Reacting to the same news, actor Riteish Deshmukh slammed those suspects and tweeted, "This is so so irresponsible. Let the Government/ Medical Authorities help you. By isolating yourself you can de-risk strangers, your friends, your loved ones & get the right treatment. We all are soldiers, we all have to and we will fight this together. #IndiaUnited #coronavirus."

Actress Bipasha Basu also reacted to the same news and tweeted, "How can people be so ignorant and irresponsible... we as citizens need to be aware and do everything possible for our govt to help us in this situation ... not add to it by being so frustratingly irresponsible. Shocked!!!!"

On a related note, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj has said that if the COVID-19 suspects are running away from the hospital, then the government should focus on building trust among the patients that they will be treated with a dignity.

He said, "If suspects are running away, don't blame them. Imagine the worst conditions or harassment they would have faced."

Coronavirus Outbreak: Amitabh Bachchan Says Nature Has Proved To Us All That It Is Supreme

He further added, "Why will a sick person run away from treatment? I am sure they would be facing harassment like HIV positive. Governments should invest on creating enormous sized Quarantine facilities. All governments should focus on building trust that suspects and corona positive cases will be treated with dignity."

We hope and pray that our nation recovers from this pandemic soon. Meanwhile, stay safe, readers.