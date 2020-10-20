Riteish Deshmukh’s Ego Was Hurt When He Was Called ‘Genelia D’Souza’s Husband’

Riteish Deshmukh, who is married to actress Genelia D'Souza, talked about an incident when he was referred to as 'Genelia's husband'. He said that this incident, which happened in Bengaluru, hurt his ego.

When he objected to this reference by saying that he is Genelia's husband here but she is 'Riteish's wife' in Maharashtra, the response he received was that he is Genelia's husband in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Riteish shared this incident during his recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. A promo for the upcoming episode shows him saying, "We were playing Celebrity Cricket League in Bengaluru. There was a South team from which two players were whispering 'Genelia's husband'. My ego was hurt and I told them, 'I am Genelia's husband here, in Maharashtra it's Riteish's wife'. You know what he told me, 'Sir, Riteish's wife in one state but Genelia's husband in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu..."

Although the two made their Bollywood debut with the 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam, Riteish continued working in Hindi and Marathi films whereas Genelia worked predominantly in South films. The couple tied the knot in 2012, and has two children, Riaan and Rahyl.

Genelia has not been seen much on the screen after their wedding. When Riteish was asked if Genelia would return to acting in an interview with Hindustan Times, he said that he hopes she does a film soon. He also expressed his desire to work on a Marathi film with her because she knows the language, and added that he would take every opportunity to work with her.

Genelia recently tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered from the virus. She had shared that she was missing her family during her isolation period.

