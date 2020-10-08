Riteish Deshmukh Gives Up Meat, Black Coffee, & Aerated Drinks: Want To Keep My Body Healthy

Riteish Is Set To Appear On Kaun Banega Crorepati 12

According to reports, this week Riteish Deshmukh will be making an appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 along with Dr Sunil Shroff, Founder & Managing Trustee of MOHAN Foundation that roots for the cause of organ donation. KBC 12 is set to go green in support of the cause of organ donation. Big B also had announced on social media a few days earlier that he has pledged to donate his organs.

Riteish On Pleading Organ Donation With Wife Genelia

Coming back to Riteish, while talking about how he and his wife decided to donate organs, the Housefull 4 actor said, "We (Genelia and Riteish) have been thinking about this (organ donation) for a few years now. During this lockdown, we got a lot of time to think about what we should do. Unfortunately, we didn't have a lot of information on organ donation like where to go and how to go about the process," said the actor while supporting Dr Sunil Shroff on the Karamveer Special episode of "Kaun Banega Crorepati."

Riteish Was Last Seen In Baaghi 3

"One day we both decided to make a video and said that we want to go out there and donate whatever possible," he added.

On the work front, He was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande.