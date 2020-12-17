Riteish Deshmukh Reveals His Kids Rave About Akshay Kumar And Tiger Shroff, Says 'Ghar Ki Murgi Dal Barabar'

Riteish Deshmukh is not only a doting husband, but a doting father too. If you have been following Riteish on social media, you must know how close he is to his family. Irrespective of his busy schedule, the actor makes sure to bond with his kids- Riaan and Rahyl. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Riteish made a funny revelation about his kids, and said that Riaan and Rahyl only rave about Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, and hardly say anything about him.

He said, "They haven't watched any of my films. They recently saw Total Dhamaal. They think that probably every parent does some sort of acting job. They are now getting the hang of it. They surprised me on a set one day and we were shooting the song Bala."

He further added, "My son said, 'Babaaaaaa, you said you were going to work, but you are dancing here.' Last year, I forced them to come to Baaghi 3's outdoor shoot and they had a really great time. And I realised to never get my kids to a shoot with others because baap matlab ghar ki murgi dal barabar. They only rave about Tiger uncle and Akshay uncle and how cool they are."

On this, Riteish's wife, Genelia D'Souza added that Riaan and Rahyl aren't very much aware of their parents' acting professions. "They ask me every time, 'Where is baba going to work? To office?'" said Genelia.

Speaking about her sons, Genelia also revealed that whenever they have visited any shooting location, they have gelled very well with everyone on the sets.

With respect to work, Genelia and Riteish have reunited for a short-term project titled Ladies vs Gentlemen.

