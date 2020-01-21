Ritu Nanda's Prayer Meet: Amitabh Bachchan Gives An Emotional Speech, Jaya & Shweta Get Teary-eyed
Raj Kapoor's daughter and Shweta Bachchan's mother-in-law Ritu Nanda succumbed to cancer at the age of 71 on January 14 this year. Recently, the members of Kapoor and Nanda families organized a prayer meet to pay their last respects to Ritu.
We came across a couple of videos doing the rounds on the internet from the prayer meet. Seen in the video are Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya, son Abhishek and daughter Shweta Bachchan. The video also features the Kapoors including Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and his wife Babita, Rajiv Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan's kids Agastya and Navya Naveli and others.
A very emotional moment at #ritunanda prayer meet 🙏 repost from @ankitbatramusic
repost from @ankitbatramusic Condolence Meet Part1: An ode to Ritu Nanda ji, the entrepreneur daughter of the legend Raj Kapoor, mother in law of Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Words are not enough to pay tribute to this dynamic lady. Heartfelt condolences to the family and prayers for the departed soul. It was overwhelming for me to sing, with moist eyes and heavy Hearts of almost everyone in the gathering, who was present while bidding a farewell to the Legend's daughter. You will always be remembered. "Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan Iske Siva Jaana Kahan" #ritunanda
Amitabh Bachchan made a heart-touching speech at the prayer meet. Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan were seen wiping their tears and there was even an emotional rendition of the song, 'Jeena Yahaan Marna Yahaan'.
Earlier, after attending Ritu Nanda's funeral, Amitabh had penned an emotional note for her where he wrote, "An ideal daughter, an ideal sister, an ideal wife, an ideal Mother, an ideal in-law, an ideal Mother-in-Law, and an ideal friend.. has left us for good in a distance we cannot cover.. for now..!!" he wrote in his blog.
He further added, "The rites are over.. to ashes they have been reduced.. a crowded hall in the home filled with the close-knitted relatives and dear friends, embrace break down, hold hands, hold...and the silence of condolence gradually creeps in...polite conversation, of reminisce, of association, of happy times spent together, of the fight and struggle for the ailment for years.. and most of all the loneliness of them that are left behind.. the vacuum.. the emptiness.. the presence that filled up the entire home.. lost and gone...that empty favourite chair .. that corner of preference .. the unstinted care and concern for all when present , now suddenly not in existence."
Speaking about work, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, Rumi Jaffery's Chehre and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.
