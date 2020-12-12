Rohit Roy Says OTT Gives Freedom And Scope To Actors; ‘It Doesn’t See How Big Or Small The Actor Is’

The entry of OTT in the entertainment industry has been changing many dynamics of the business. This change has been further bolstered by the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw OTT taking up a larger space in the industry and theatres facing a setback.

It can be said that OTT is here to stay. This can also be said in the way actors in the industry are embracing it, and opting to work in web series and films. Actor Rohit Roy is particularly pleased with the OTT space as he feels it has blurred the star-actor divide, by giving opportunities to artists who are capable and competent.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rohit said, "I would definitely say that OTT has opened a much broader scope for an actor like me. Let's face it, I won't be headlining a film any time soon but I could headline line this series, Paper. Web has given a great scope and freedom to dabble into an interesting subject (stamp paper scam) and character, which normally I wouldn't be able to tell on TV or cinema."

Rohit made his digital debut with Paper, a series created by Deepak Pandey. The series is based on the real life story of a convicted counterfeiter, Abdul Karim Telgi. Currently streaming on Ullu, the series has received a positive response.

He further opined that OTT democratizes the entertainment space because it has no interest in leaning towards 'stars' or 'insiders. "OTT gives opportunity to those who suit the role, it doesn't see how big or small the actor is. However, you can't discount the fact that if you're a star you come with an added viewer base. And that'll always be there. But then OTT is also creating new fan base and giving them an opportunity to rediscover actors," said Rohit.

The actor commended actors like Saif Ali Khan, who was the first leading Bollywood actor to venture into the OTT space, and Bobby Deol, who chose to make his acting comeback by debuting on OTT.

