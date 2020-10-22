Rohit Roy: People Told Me That I Have Potential To Overthrow Shah Rukh Khan; I Became More Arrogant

Rohit Roy, who's also a well-known TV actor opened up about tasting success for the first time, and how things turned upside down drastically for him when he failed to handle the success. Rohit, who impressed many viewers with his negative role in Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil, spoke about achieving stardom with his daily soap Swabhimaan, and revealed that he was being compared to none other than Shah Rukh Khan. However, rather than working hard, Rohit took the success to his head and became more arrogant.

While speaking to Navbharat Times, the Shootout at Lokhandwala actor said, "I had become immensely famous in a very short span because of my daily soap Swabhimaan. My character of Rishabh Malhotra was as popular as Sholay's Gabbar Singh as such a character had never been seen on Indian television before. But all that stardom got to my head and instead of working on improving my acting and other skills, I only became more arrogant."

Rohit also averred that people began comparing him to SRK. "People even told me that I have the potential to overthrow Shah Rukh Khan. At that time, SRK's Deewana had recently hit the theatres. Anyway, today we all know where SRK has reached in his career and life, and here I am, still struggling," asserted Rohit.

In the same interview, Rohit Roy also asserted that he blames himself for his fault, and advised new actors to not let fame get to their head, but instead focus on sharpening their skills.

With respect to work, he will next be seen in Mumbai Saga, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Amole Gupte, Samir Soni, Gulshan Grover and Mahesh Manjrekar in pivotal roles.