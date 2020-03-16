    For Quick Alerts
      Rohit Shetty Pulls Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Leg; Akshay Kumar Says ‘Mumbai Police Should Hire Her’

      It's known to all that when it comes to gossiping, no one can leave Kareena Kapoor Khan behind. Not so long ago, Karan Johar had made a revelation about Kareena on The Kapil Sharma Show and had said that she is the 'Gossip Queen' of B-town and nothing is hidden from her.

      So, when Rohit Shetty graced the comedy show of Kapil Sharma, he also said the same thing about Kareena and said, "But it's correct about Kareena. I have experienced it myself. I held a meeting with Shah Rukh Khan in the night for Chennai Express. Nobody knew about it. I think only Karan (Johar) knew about it. The next morning, I went to Kareena's house. (She said), 'You met Shah Rukh?' I swear. She knows everything. Genuinely."

      Even Akshay Kumar agreed with Rohit Shetty and said he has told the Mumbai Police to hire her and left the audience in splits.

      Coronavirus Lockdown: Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Chill Together In Their House Garden

      Karan, who was also present at the comedy show, interrupted and said, "I feel she (Kareena) has a business of CCTV. It seems she has installed CCTV cameras in people's houses. And she seems to have a console through which she can see what's happening in the industry. There's not single information about India and the industry that doesn't reach her house."

      Speaking of Rohit, Karan and Akshay, the trio has joined hands for Sooryavanshi, which also casts Katrina Kaif. Earlier, the film was slated to hit the theatres on March 24, 2020. However, owing to the ongoing coronavirus scare, the makers have decided to push the release and have not announced the release date yet!

      Kareena, on the other side, is busy with the shoot of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is slated to hit the theatres on December 25, 2020. The film is a Hindi remake of Hollywood classic, Forest Gump and is being directed by Advait Chandan.

      Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 17:31 [IST]
