Did Rohit Shetty Just Insult Katrina Kaif? Fans Think So And They Are Extremely Angry!

Rohit On Katrina Kaif

Rohit Shetty said, "You have to watch the take thrice. The scene with the blast has Katrina (Kaif) too. If you look closely, she is blinking (during it). After the fourth take, she came to me and asked: Can we take one more? And I said, ‘Katrina, I will tell you honestly, no one is going to look at you.'"

Rohit Thinks No Body Will Look At Katrina

Rohit Shetty further added, "She got so wild. She said, ‘how could you tell me this?' and I said: Three guys are walking with blasts happening behind, nobody will notice you. And I kept that shot. In the promo, she blinks while walking. But kaun dekhega?"

Netizens Slam Shetty

Many netizens got offended after reading Rohit Shetty's comment on Katrina and slammed the director being so insensitive towards her.

Mora Piya.. @girls4girl: "We Will Watch SOORYAVANSHI only because of Katrina Kaif thats it.. Shitty rohit should understand this.. SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTY."

Uh Oh!

Queen Squad💯 @JonSnowisLov3: "SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTY. Respect woman, also know this : that we don't give a damn who the male actors are in the movie, we are only going to watch #sooryavanshi for KATRINA KAIF."

being.shahbaaz @beingshahbaaz17: "KATRINA KAIF Takes More footage than Any Small actor (Akshay Kumar) in any film. And Rohit Shetty says Nobody will see KATRINA in #Sooryavanshi. SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTY."

We're sure Rohit Shetty didn't see it coming.

On a related note, Sooryavanshi is all set hit the theatres on March 27, 2020.