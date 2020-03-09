Rohit Shetty Says Many People Are Scared To Make Commercial Films

When it comes to mainstream films, Rohit Shetty's name tops the list. With films like Singham, Simmba, the filmmaker's masala entertainers have always smashed records at the box office.

However, the director says commercial films are dying as many people are scared to delve into that space. Meanwhile, Rohit has interwoven the worlds of Singham, Simmba and his upcoming film Sooryavanshi - creating his own "cop universe".

Recently, while speaking with IANS, when asked how tricky was it to create the universe, Rohit said, "It just happened. You have to take risk and create something new. Commercial films are dying. There are very few filmmakers who are making commercial films. Many people are scared to make commercial films... We need to bring something new every time when you make a commercial film."

He further added, "When we did Simmba, we had this thought that let's bring Singham and Sooryavanshi in it and create a start of making our universe. We were scared that if Simmba goes wrong then the brand which I am making with Singham will go wrong. It was risky but we took it and here we are... The audience created the universe."

Speaking about Sooryavanshi, the film stars Akshay Kumar as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi, who is on a hunt to nab down terrorists who is planning a deadly strike in Mumbai. Katrina Kaif plays Akshay's love interest, while Jackie Shroff essays the main antagonist.

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment, and produced by Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar and Cape of Good Films, and is slated to hit the big screens on March 24, 2020.

