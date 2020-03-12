Rohit Shetty Unfollows Katrina Kaif On Instagram After Getting Trolled By Her Fans?

Did Rohit Shetty Unfollow Katrina Kaif On Social Media?

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the Singham director has now unfollowed Katrina Kaif on Instagram. The report further states that even after Katrina came to his defense and stated that his statement was taken out of context, the filmmaker did not follow her back.

Earlier, Katrina Had Defended Rohit's Statement

Taking to her Instagram story, she had written, "Dear Friends and Well-wishers... I normally do not comment on media reports or articles... But in this case, I feel a comment made by Rohit Sir has been taken out of context and is been entirely misunderstood. I am referring to the comment as reported that Rohit Shetty said, ‘No one would look at me in the frame, as there are three boys there and a blast happening"‘, this is not what was said. I mentioned that I had blinked in the shot, and Rohit sir said, ‘there are four people together in the frame and a bomb blast happening, no one will notice you BLINKING.' In spite of that, we still did one more take. I share a very warm equation and friendship with Rohit sir and have always enjoyed our discussions on everything from cinema to my character and, more importantly, he has always been there as a friend for me. This has been taken entirely taken out of context. Hope you all have a great day."

Meanwhile, Rohit Opened Up About The Action Scenes In Sooryavanshi In The Same Interview

"Now, you can't look at other films. You have to create. Otherwise, these kids compare frames and say that it's copied. I have stolen one or two shots from south (Indian) films. It was a challenge in Sooryavanshi. No one can say it's copied from anywhere because we've stopped doing that. Sooryavanshi has completely original action scenes," said the filmmaker.

Mark The Date In Your Calendar

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi, a cop action film, is slated to hit the big screens on March 24, 2020. The film also has cameos by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.