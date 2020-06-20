Rumi Jaffery Lashes Out At People Who Claimed Sushant Had No Work: Please Respect Him And His Legacy

Rumi Jaffery Says He Is Upset And Heartbroken

A Pinkvilla report quoted him as saying, "The only reason I even spoke to media is because I felt very emotional seeing that a superstar like him was being portrayed like he had no work, was going through financial trouble. I was so upset and heartbroken reading all this. He was extremely talented and a star in his own league. People are not doing justice to him by claiming otherwise. Please respect him and his legacy. Woh star tha aur rahega jab tak yeh industry hai."

Rumi Jaffery Slams People Who Said Sushant Was Running Out Of Work

"Sushant was also an actor who would not take up any and every project that came his way. He was selective in terms of subject. He had delivered top-notch performances in many films and had like 3-4 films in his hands. How can people say he had no work?" he was quoted as saying.

Sushant Wanted To Do Farming Alongside Acting

Speaking about the late actor, Rumi revealed, "He never said he wanted to quit acting, and then do farming but one of his dreams was to farm alongside action and cut. He liked to stay alone, loved science, plantations, he was so intelligent. We used to talk farming because I share a mutual interest. In fact, I have a small garden at my place in Bombay where Sushant would visit whenever he would come home."

He further added, "One will find it difficult to believe but in the last few months, Sushant had become very close to my family and kids as we were working on a film together. His death has shocked my family so much. They are unable to sleep. Every time I see them, my wife shows me photos of him smiling and says, 'See, he had a twinkle in his eyes while laughing' she is reminiscing all good memories with me and it is just so hurtful to even accept this sad reality."

'Sushant Was Taking Treatment For Depression And Was On Medication,' Says Rumi

On being asked if he was aware about Sushant being diagnosed with depression, Rumi revealed, "Rhea had told me about Sushant being depressed and in fact, Sushant also told me that some 5-6 months back. I had asked him many-a-times about it but he didn't disclose too much and I didn't push much because I thought he might not be comfortable. In fact, Rhea would call me at their place sometimes and say that sir, aap aa jao, aapke saath baithta hai toh positive energy milti hai, khush hota hai or he would come to our place. I knew he was seeing taking treatment for this and was on medication."

Rhea Chakraborty Is Currently Devastated, Reveals The Filmmaker

Rumi revealed that post Sushant's demise, he had tried to call Rhea, but she was inconsolable. So, he spoke her mother, who informed him that she is currently devastated by the tragic news.

Rumi also told the entertainment portal that he is angry with Sushant for taking this step. He was quoted as saying, "He was such a young and smart mind. He was loving towards me. I miss his hugs. He would prank me. In fact, I had texted him on June 12 and he had replied emotionally to it and I keep going to that message again."